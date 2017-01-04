McGhee: I don’t expect Louis Laing to return

Motherwell FC gaffer Mark McGhee has told the Motherwell Times that he doesn’t expect jettisoned centre back Louis Laing to come back to Fir Park.

Newcastle-born Laing (23) has been on loan at English League Two outfit Notts County since August, a deal which expires on January 16.

Louis Laing playing for Motherwell against Hearts last season (Pic by Neil Hanna)

But McGhee isn’t in any rush to bring the 6ft 2’ stopper back to the Scottish Premiership for the second half of the season.

“There is a bit of interest in Louis from one or two clubs,” McGhee said.

“It would be a surprise to me if he came back to Motherwell.

“He might stay down south.”

Laing’s Motherwell career began when he spent the second half of the 2014-2015 season on loan at Fir Park.

He played in both legs of ’Well’s memorable 6-1 aggregate relegation play-off victory over Rangers at the end of that campaign as the Steelmen staved off relegation to the Championship.

Then Motherwell manager Ian Baraclough was keen to keep Laing and duly signed him on a permanent two-year contract in May 2015 after the player’s release from parent club Nottingham Forest.

But Baraclough was sacked just three months later and Laing – although he scored the winner at Hamilton Accies last season – is clearly not a favourite of current ’Well boss McGhee.