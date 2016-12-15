McGhee: Faddy can be manager one day

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee reckons his assistant James McFadden has what it takes to be a top gaffer in the future.

The Fir Park gaffer’s touchline ban means that McFadden has manned the dugout for last Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with Kilmarnock and the abandoned fixture at Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

And McGhee said: “I started in management at 34 when I was at Reading and Faddy’s 33, but he’s loving it and that’s the important thing.

“I think when he took the job he wasn’t sure exactly that it was what he wanted and I think in the short period he’s been in the position he’s certainly established that this is what he wants to do, so he’ll be a quick learner.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he became a manager one day, he’s a confident lad, quietly confident, he talks with authority, he has convictions and he’s not wishy-washy about his beliefs and how the game should be played so it’s important that he has those convictions and a direction.

“He will not be getting my job for a while if that is what he is talking about!”

And McGhee joked: “We’ve had two games and he’s only had two nil-nil draws, I think that says it all, he has to do better!”

McGhee revealed that Stevie Hammell, Scott McDonald and Stephen McManus are all injury doubts for this Saturday’s game at St Johnstone after missing training on Thursday.

But Chris Cadden and Jack McMillan did train on Thursday morning.

Speaking about this weekend’s opponents, McGhee, who will serve the last game of his touchline ban at McDiarmid Park, said: “St Johnstone are consistent, they finished fourth last year and they are up there again so we know that they are tough opposition.

“We’ve lost narrowly most times we’ve played them recently, but we’ve never really played well against them so clearly we’re going to have to play better than what we’ve played in the other games because they are the type of team that you do have to break down and you won’t just beat them by turning up.”