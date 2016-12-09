McGhee banned from dugout for two matches

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has landed a two match dugout ban after admitting using abusing and/or insulting language towards a steward and match official in the 2-0 loss at Dundee on November 5.

So McGhee, sanctioned following a disciplinary hearing at Hampden on Thursday morning, won’t be on the touchline for Saturday’s home game against Kilmarnock or the trip to Aberdeen next Tuesday. But he will be back on the bench for the St Johnstone away fixture on Saturday, December 17.

The judiciary panel sanctioned the Motherwell boss with an immediate two-match suspension (two matches to be served immediately; one match to take effect in the event of further breach of disciplinary rule 203, suspended until end of season 2016/17).

Motherwell are hopeful that Chris Cadden, who came off with an injury against Celtic last Saturday, will be fit to face Killie this weekend. And crocked midfielder Lee Lucas returned to training this week so has a chance of being involved.