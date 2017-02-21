McGhee and Lasley hail Stephen Robinson’s return to Motherwell

In a welcome boost for Motherwell FC, former assistant manager Stephen Robinson has returned to the club.

The 42-year-old Northern Irishman – recently sacked by Oldham Athletic – worked as number two to both Ian Baraclough and current ’Well boss Mark McGhee in his previous spell at Fir Park between February 2015 and July 2016.

And McGhee is delighted to have his old buddy back, with Robinson named as first team coach and James McFadden staying as McGhee’s assistant.

McGhee said: “Stephen is coming back to the club until the end of the season initially.

“We have been talking about it for a while.

“I just felt that with James McFadden’s role, the timing had to be right and I had to feel that it was necessary for instance.

“And just at this moment I feel we’re about to go into a period where we have games against teams we should be competing with.

“I’ve got an international break eventually coming up.

“I might have a suspension so I felt it was the right time so he’s coming back.

“Everybody knows him, everybody likes him, we know he’s a good coach.

“We’re sorry he left and we’re certainly glad he is coming back.”

Motherwell skipper Keith Lasley is also delighted about Robinson’s return, which saw him take his first training session back at Motherwell on Monday.

“It’s a massive boost,” Lasley said.

“He’s somebody a lot of the player know well, what he is capable of.

“He’s a first class coach and I think it can only be a help to us until the end of the season and beyond.”

McGhee could be subject to a prospective five-match touchline ban after comments made to the fourth official at Pittodrie last Wednesday night.

“I need to wait and see how that pans out,” he said after the Celtic loss.

“I wasn’t thinking about that today.”