Mark McGhee sacked by Motherwell

After a run of four straight league defeats, Mark McGhee was today (Tuesday) sacked as Motherwell FC manager.

The 59-year-old Scotland assistant boss had been under severe pressure after his side shipped seven goals at Aberdeen two weeks ago.

And this only intensified even further after a shambolic first half defensive display against Dundee on Saturday which saw ’Well battered 5-1.

The Fir Park side now sit just three points off the bottom of the table ahead of this Saturday’s crucial encounter at Kilmarnock and similarly poor performances in the coming weeks would surely see them relegated.

A statement on the Motherwell FC website on Tuesday morning read: “The decision, taken by the Board following consultation with the ‘Well Society, comes after a disappointing run of results, culminating in Saturday’s loss at home to Dundee.

“Stephen Robinson, flanked by assistant James McFadden and Under 20s boss Stephen Craigan, has agreed to take temporary charge whilst a new permanent manager is recruited as swiftly as possible.

“The club wishes to thank Mark for his work during his second spell at Fir Park, particularly getting the club into the top-six during the 2015/16 season and wish him every success in the future.”

Speaking after the Dundee defeat, McGhee had vowed to fight on and said that he expected a much improved defensive performance against Killie this Saturday, as the defence could be bolstered by the return of Richard Tait and Stevie Hammell.

But McGhee has now been denied the opportunity to lead the Steelmen into that encounter.