'Machine' Motherwell player Ross MacLean is a regular at Bellshill gym

Motherwell midfield ace Ross MacLean is a regular in Bellshill’s Maximum Power Scotland Gym as he bids to get back in contention for a first team place.

MacLean (20) has suffered months of injury hell since going off injured with a shoulder problem after a heavy tackle in a home game against Kilmarnock on December 10.

But the Bellshill born winger is pushing for a first team squad place again under the watchful eye of gym director Mark Walsh.

“Ross has been coming to the gym for three weeks and I already see a big difference in him physically,” said Mark (36), of Bellshill.

“He is a slight guy but he’s really bulked up since he started coming here.

“He is a machine who trains different parts of his body every day. I’m very impressed by his dedication.

“Ross is really good when he’s lifting the weights here. We have weightlifters who don’t train as hard as him.

“Ross won’t be getting pushed off the ball when he gets back in the Motherwell team. He will be the aggressor.

“I think he will be back playing before the end of this season.”

MacLean and his Motherwell mates Chris Cadden, Craig Clay and Richard Tait visited Maximum Power Scotland Gym to publicise a recent upgrade there. New boss Mark thinks that Cadden, Clay and Tait will also become regulars.

