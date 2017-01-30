Louis Moult doubts Crystal Palace link

Motherwell striker Louis Moult doesn’t expect to move to English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Moult – speaking to the Motherwell Times after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Rangers – had been linked with a shock £500,000 transfer to the Eagles by an English-based radio station.

But he said: “I don’t think there’s any truth in it.

“It’s up to me to just enjoy my football and that’s what I’m doing.

“I try to ignore the rumours and just get on with it.

“What will be will be.

“Like I said before, I’ll just keep my head down and ignore everything that’s going on with what’s been said and just try and score goals.”

Moult said he was happy at Motherwell, adding: “The club has been fantastic to me.

“They’ve welcomed me from day one.

“The fans have been brilliant towards me and everyone at the club as well.

“I’m enjoying my football. We’ll see what happens.”

And the striker – who has scored nine times for Motherwell this season – said he was looking forward to playing in the Scottish Premiership clash at Ross County tomorrow (Tuesday).

“I definitely think we can finish in the top six,” Moult said.

“We’re confident, I’ve said it all season.

“We need to go to Ross County on Tuesday and get something out the game.

“I think we can do it.”