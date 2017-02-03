Louis Laing’s away to forge a career in midfield

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has explained the club’s decision to release centre half Louis Laing from his contract five months early.

Laing (23) was jettisoned on January 31, having only just returned to Fir Park following a six-month loan deal at English League Two side Notts County.

McGhee said: “This is what Louis wanted.

“Louis is a bit of an enigma. He looks like a centre half but he is not a centre half.

“He is not a great defender or header of the ball.

“But technically he has a lot of ability at his feet and he’s a great athlete.

“We saw the potential in him to be a midfield player.

“He wants to go off and pursue a career in midfield.

“We respect that decision and so have let him go.”