Looking back: When Everton came to town

Anyone remember this pre-season friendly between Motherwell and Everton?

Our picture shows ’Well’s Scott Leitch trying to get the better of Mikel Arteta, now on the coaching staff of Manchester City, and Australian international Tim Cahill. Looking on is the late, great Phil O’Donnell.

The match, which ended in a goalless draw, was played in July 2005 and was arranged as part of the transfer deal which had taken James McFadden from Fir Park to Everton.

For the record, the teams were:

Motherwell: Marshall, Craigan, McDonald, Leitch, Foran, O’Donnell, Paterson, Hamilton (Clarkson 78), Quinn, Kinniburgh, Keogh (Fitzpatrick 64).

Everton: Martyn (Wright 45), Hibbert (Weir 45), Kroldrup (Wynne, 80), Yobo, Kilbane, Cahill (Seargeant 75), Osman, Li Tie (Arteta 45), McFadden, Bent, Vaughan, (Ferguson 56).