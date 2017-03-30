Looking back: Rangers 1 Motherwell 1 (2006)

Motherwell head for Ibrox on Saturday hoping to improve a pretty desperate record there.

Only once in their last 32 visits have they won there - the 3-0 play-off win in 2015.

Before that the last time the Fir Parkers beat Rangers on their own ground was in 1997 when Owen Coyle's double gave Well a 2-0 win and spoiled Rangers' planned nine-in-a-row celebration.

Since then Motherwell have played 32 matches at Ibrox - and lost 27 of them.

One of the four draws they achieved was this 1-1 encounter in 2006 - our picture shows Well's Richie Foran being challenged by Alan Hutton - when Brian Kerr's 50th minute goal earned the visitors a point after Kris Boyd gave Rangers a first-half lead.

The teams that day were:

Motherwell: Meldrum, Foran, Craigan, Paterson, Lasley, Kerr, Elliot, Reynolds, McDonald, McGarry, Quinn. Subs: Smith, Kinniburgh, Coakley, Connolly, Fitzpatrick, McBride.

Rangers: Letizi, Hutton, Hemdani, Rodriguez, Ferguson, Boyd, Novo, Papac, Adam, Buffel, Smith. Subs: McGregor, Rae, Prso, Svensson, Clement, Sebo, Bardsley