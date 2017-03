Motherwell face St Johnstone at Fir Park on Saturday - but does anyone remember this clash from March 1999.

The sides met in a quarter-final Scottish Cup clash and our picture shows Derek Adams - now manager of Plymouth Argyle - getting a hot in on goal despite the attentions of Darren Dods and Paul Kane.

However, unfortunately for Motherwell, Dods had the last laugh as he and Miguel Simao got the goals which took the Perth side through to the semi-finals.