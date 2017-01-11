Lee Lucas signs until end of season

Motherwell FC have been boosted by midfielder Lee Lucas signing a new deal until the end of the season.

The Welshman, who originally signed a short term contract last summer, told MFC TV that he is delighted to prolong his stay at Fir Park.

The 24-year-old former Swansea City player said: “It’s good news for me. I’m delighted to stay.

“I worked hard to renew my contract here.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and the boys have been great.

“I’m really excited for the season ahead. Hopefully the little niggles I’ve had are behind me and I can stay fit to the end of the season and play as many games as possible.

“We have started to get some good results lately and hopefully that will continue.”

After his sending off at Hamilton Accies before the winter break, Lucas faces a two match suspension before being involved in a ’Well match again.

“It’s frustrating really because I think I was just getting up to match fitness,” he said.

“But I will continue to train hard and do an extra bit of running here and there.”