Lasley: we’ve moved on from 5-1 Dundee disaster

Motherwell veteran Keith Lasley hopes the Steelmen’s improvement under Stephen Robinson continues against Dundee this Saturday.

The Dee thrashed ’Well 5-1 on their last visit to Fir Park in February, a result which saw ’Well gaffer Mark McGhee sacked and replaced by Northern Irishman Robinson.

And Lasley (37), whose current one-year deal at Fir Park expires this summer, has been heartened by the generally better results and performances in Robbo’s seven matches as ’Well boss.

Lasley said: “Organisation is something Stephen is very good at. Not just of the back four but of the team in general.

“That has been shown in nearly all of the recent games.

“The first half performance against Partick was unacceptable but other than that the performances have been decent.

“With us being at home against Dundee we need to do our job defending setplays and then we can express ourselves the other way.

“It is a balance but it is one we have managed to do in recent weeks more often than not.

“A few people have reminded us of our last result against Dundee but we feel as if we have moved on from that. Hopefully we can take the points this time.

“With all these teams fighting for their lives we need to defend properly.”

Lasley is not wrong to emphasise the importance of this Saturday’s fixture, which will begin the bottom six post split matches.

Third bottom ’Well are only two points ahead of second bottom Dundee – managed by Neil McCann after the sacking of Paul Hartley – in the second bottom relegation play-off spot.

’Well were boosted by a 4-2 home win over bottom club Inverness in their last game on April 15, which Lasley – missing through suspension – said was a crucial victory.

“The fact that Caley are bottom of the table added a bit more pressure and significance to the game,” he said. “We knew how big it was to get a result going into the last five games.

“It was a good performance which is hopefully a good sign going into these post split fixtures.

“I was disappointed to miss out against Caley but it made it easier watching and seeing the boys win.”