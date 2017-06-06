Lasley set to stay as a Motherwell player next season

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that 37-year-old midfielder Keith Lasley looks all set to extend his playing career with the club for another season.

Fans’ favourite Lasley, who has made over 400 appearances for Motherwell in two spells since 1999, is – contrary to previous reports – still under contract as a Fir Park player for next season.

Robinson said: “Keith has a playing conract still, which I don’t think people are quite aware of.

“Keith’s triggered a clause in his contract last season that was given to him before I came into the football club, to trigger another playing contract.

“So that’s something I need to sit down with Keith and discuss.

“I’ve got certain ideas I want to discuss with him but I felt it was only right that Keith had a holiday.

“He had a tough season as everybody else did and he gave absolutely everything to the football club.

“So he’ll be back in the middle of June and I’ll sit down and speak to Keith then.”