Lasley: Motherwell are desperate to avoid relegation play-off

Motherwell veteran Keith Lasley is dreading another nerve shredding two legged relegation play-off.

Lasley was part of the squad which only stayed up two seasons ago after beating Rangers 6-1 on aggregate.

“We don’t want to go through that again,” said the 37-year-old. “It looked rosy at the end of that play-off experience but it certainly wasn’t much fun being in it.

“We are desperate to avoid that scenario.

“Is there enough in the squad? Of course there is.

“But if we turn up the way we did in the first 20 minutes against Partick then I think we will have as good a chance as any to finish down there.

“We were more like ourselves in the second half.”