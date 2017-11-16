Kenny Dalglish says Motherwell can upset red hot favourites Celtic in Betfred Cup final

Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish thinks Motherwell have a definite chance of springing a huge upset against his old club in the Betfred Cup final.

King Kenny (66), famously played for and managed Celtic during a decorated career. He was speaking to the Motherwell Times ahead of the Hampden Park showpiece on Sunday, November 26.

“It’s two teams playing each other so of course Motherwell have a shout,” said Scotland’s record international goalscorer.

“It’s great for Motherwell to get there, considering where they have been recently.

“They’ve had a good start to the year.

“They’ve done well, up until they got beat against Ross County in their last match.

“The boy Moult (Louis, Motherwell’s top scorer) knows where the goal is.

“I’ve not seen him a lot, I’ve only seen goals going in.”

Dalglish has also been greatly impressed by the managerial exploits of Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson. The Northern Irishman has steered ’Well to a current position of fifth in the Scottish Premiership, as well as seeing off Morton, Ross County, Aberdeen and Rangers to seal their berth in the Betfred final.

“He’s got to get a bit of credit,” Dalglish said.

“You’ve got to give them credit when they’re winning because they get plenty of abuse when they are getting beat.”

If Motherwell are to spring a surprise in the final they’ll have to topple Brendan Rodgers’ all conquering Celtic outfit who have just gone on a 63-game unbeaten run to break a 100-year-old record.

Dalglish said: “This team have been brilliant and have played some lovely football.

“Last year they got to the Champions League section and finished bottom and I don’t think that will happen this year so that’s progress.

“It is a shock if they don’t win domestic titles but to get through in Europe is success.”

