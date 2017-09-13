Keeper Carson: Motherwell have supreme confidence under leadership of gaffer Stephen Robinson

The supreme confidence among Motherwell FC’s squad at the moment under manager Stephen Robinson has been revealed by goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

’Well made it three wins in a row with a deserved 2-0 home success over Kilmarnock at the weekend and travel to Edinburgh in a buoyant mood to face Hibernian this Saturday.

Summer signing Carson (29), a former Player of the Year at Hartlepool United, said: “Going to Hibs, we’ve got to believe that we have a confidence, a good squad and a great backing. We’ve got to go there expecting a result.

“Maybe in past times Motherwell went to big clubs like that and said: ‘If we get a draw, great’. But we’re going there to win the game.

“The gaffer drives us on. He doesn’t settle for anything but the best.

“We will be the best at doing the free things. We’ll run further and be stronger and fitter than people. Stuff that money can’t buy.

“I think you see that every week now. We’re chasing lost causes.”

Carson said that the strength of ’Well’s squad was illustrated by the fact that club stalwart Stevie Hammell only came on as a sub against Killie, Craig Tanner wasn’t in the starting 11 and Ellis Plummer wasn’t even on the bench.

And the number one is relishing having men like new signing Peter Hartley – his former team-mate in the Sunderland youth team – and powerhouse Cedric Kipre (20) in front of him in the ’Well rearguard.

He added: “Ben Heneghan was different class for us and will be a big miss but I was delighted when we signed Pete. And Cedric’s a dream to play behind. He’s big, strong and good on the ball, he’s got all the attributes. A few of us question his age at times!

“He plays years ahead of himself. He’s only going to get better as well.”

Carson said that the Motherwell fans’ support in the second half had been excellent in driving the team to victory after a below par first half against Killie.

“I was frustrated in the first half,” he said. “It just wasn’t quite there, the passing was a bit slow.

“The fans had a little moan but they didn’t turn on us, they stuck with us. And in the second half they were brilliant.”