John Hughes the new favourite for Motherwell manager’s job

As of 4pm today (Tuesday), three candidates had been interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at Motherwell FC.

And Raith Rovers manager John Hughes is the shock new favourite for the role at 4/5 with one bookies firm.

Hughes (52) starred for several teams including Falkirk and Celtic during his 17-year professional playing career and has since managed the Bairns, Hibernian, Livingston, Hartlepool and Inverness Caley.

HHughes – who famously led Inverness to victory in the 2015 Scottish Cup – only took over at Raith Rovers last month.

Interim Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson – who led the Steelmen to a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock before Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Aberdeen – is second favourite to get the Fir Park manager’s role permanently at 11/10.

A Motherwell board member told the Motherwell Times: “Stephen did himself no harm with what happened against Aberdeen. To go from a 7-2 defeat at Pittodrie a month ago to almost getting a point was a big change.

“We fought well – I think anyone would tell you that.

“We were unfortunate not to come away with a point.

“There has been a marked change in our performances.

“Stephen is a good candidate regardless. But we are still considering all candidates at this stage.”

Depending on who is appointed as Mark McGhee’s successor, the appointment could drag on until Thursday or beyond.

“We don’t want to drag it out but we want to make sure we get the right person in charge,” our source added.

Two more candidates are due to be interviewed on Wednesday.