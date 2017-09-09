Impressive second half sees Motherwell win third game in a row with 2-0 triumph over Killie

Motherwell made it three successive Scottish Premiership victories with a 2-0 home success over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Steelmen shaded the opening stages of this Fir Park encounter with Carl McHugh's long ranger comfortably saved by Jamie MacDonald and Louis Moult's cross just evading strike partner Ryan Bowman in the centre.

Louis Moult netted Motherwell's second from the penalty spot

The best early chance after 10 minutes saw home keeper Trevor Carson forced into making a fine save from Eamonn Brophy's shot after excellent set up play on the left by ex-'Well man Dom Thomas on the left.

The first booking of the match saw Motherwell cult hero Cedric Kipre yellow carded for an innocuous looking challenge on Greg Taylor.

Moult then shot straight at MacDonald before the Steelmen dodged a bullet on 35 minutes when Thomas's corner to the back stick was headed against the bar by veteran centre back Gordon Greer.

A largely disappointing first half ended with good link up play between 'Well strikers Bowman and Moult, whose effort was deflected for a corner.

There was a quicker tempo to Motherwell's play after the interval although Killie had the first opportunity when ex-'Well striker Lee Erwin headed wide after Brophy's cross.

A Moult free-kick brought out the best of MacDonald again, before there was agony for 'Well when the talismanic number nine sent a volley inches wide after Tait's cross from the left had been partially cleared.

The pressure was building on the Killie rearguard and this finally paid dividends on 65 minutes when 'Well netted a stunning opener.

Impressive sub Gael Bigirimana played the ball through to Bowman who lashed the ball home with his left foot.

And Bowman soon had another chance when another sub - Liam Grimshaw - making his second debut for the Steelmen - played the ball through to the ex-Gateshead man whose shot was blocked.

The exciting second half came to the boil again with two penalty shouts in quick succession in either penalty area.

Firstly 'Well survived a scare when a cross from the right was palmed out by Carson and Kipre's challenge in the box looked foolhardy but referee Bobby Madden waved play on.

And the folically challenged whistler did likewise in the Killie area when Bigirimana went down under a challenge after a fine run.

Grimshaw was booked for a foul on Thomas before Motherwell clinched the three points when Moult rammed home a spot kick after a foul on Bowman.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hartley, Cadden, McHugh, Moult, Bowman, Rose, Dunne Kipre, Campbell.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Crowd: