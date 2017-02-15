Hammell and Tait fit to face Aberdeen but Skippy/McHugh banned

Motherwell defenders Stevie Hammell and Richard Tait have recovered from knocks to be fit for the Scottish Premiership trip to Aberdeen tonight (Wednesday).

But team-mate Ross MacLean is out for the season after being told he needs shoulder surgery, while Kieran Kennedy remains out with a hip problem.

Aberdeen are without suspended left-back Graeme Shinnie and defender Mark Reynolds and forward Niall McGinn are nursing knocks as the Dons seek to go three points clear of third-placed Rangers.

Motherwell gaffer Mark McGhee said: “If we don’t get beat, we are back in the top six.

“That is the way we have to approach it, incrementally - just chip away at it and try to get in there before the split.

“We are good enough to go on a run and there will be one or two others also good enough.

“We have to make sure we don’t get left behind.”

Johnston Press reporter Martyn Simpson will be tweeting live updates from Pittodrie – follow him @jpressmartyn