Ex-Motherwell director John Swinburne dies aged 87

Former Motherwell FC director and lifelong fan John Swinburne died on Sunday aged 87 after a short but challenging illness.

Born in Pennsylvania in the US, John grew up in Motherwell and served the club as commercial manager before serving on the board between 2000 and 2015.

John, the founder of the Scottish Senior Citizens Unity Party, championed the rights of the elderly and was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2003 in the Central Scotland regional list.

A Motherwell FC statement read: “Everyone at Motherwell would like to extend our deepest condolences to John’s family and friends at this sad time.”