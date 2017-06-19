Ex-Motherwell ace Jamie Murphy tees off for tragic Chris

Former Motherwell striker Jamie Murphy was the star guest at a recent SPFL Trust charity golf day which raised thousands of pounds for a mental health charity.

Brighton and Hove Albion ace Murphy (27), who scored 34 goals in 176 appearances for ’Well between 2006 and 2013, joined a host of current and former pros at Archerfield Golf Club on the East Lothian coast.

They were supporting The SPFL Trust’s Mental Health First Aid Courses for clubs, in association with the Chris Mitchell Foundation set up one year after ex-footballer Chris tragically took his own life.

Murphy said: “The SPFL Trust’s programme of Mental Health First Aid training is an invaluable resource for clubs.

“I am pleased that they have been able to work with the Chris Mitchell Foundation to deliver an event which will raise vital funds for this purpose to allow clubs to help those who really need it.”

Clyde utility man Chris, who had previously played for Falkirk, Ayr United (loan), Bradford City and Queen of the South, died in May 2016 after being hit by a train at a level crossing near his Stirling home.

His sister Laura said: “Chris had a great career in professional football however mental health issues, particularly depression and anxiety, were something he was unable to overcome on his own.

“The funds raised from the golf event today will be vital in assisting other clubs to provide the necessary advice and support to their members, and dispel the stigma associated with mental health issues in Scottish professional football.”

SPFL Trust general manager Nicky Reid said: “The funds raised from our prestigious golf event here at Archerfield will go towards equipping club staff to be able to recognise and react when coming into contact with those who are struggling, by giving them the confidence and knowledge to respond accordingly.”