Dom Thomas joins Kilmarnock after being released by Motherwell

Kilmarnock have signed winger Dom Thomas, following the 21-year-old's release from Motherwell.

Thomas, who spent last season on loan at Queen of the South, has agreed a three-year deal at Rugby Park.

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson told the Motherwell FC website: "I wanted to have a look at Dom over the first few weeks of pre-season, but he expressed a desire to move on from the club.

"This deal allows the lad to try and advance his career but also protects Motherwell FC's interests in the longer term, so it suits all parties."

Thomas moved to Motherwell from Celtic's youth set-up in 2014 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen of the South and scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Doonhamers.

Thomas, who had a year to run on his contract, started just four games for Motherwell, with a further 33 appearances from the substitutes' bench.

Robinson has previously stated that he needed to get two players out before bringing in any more new faces, so Thomas's exit will help in this regard.