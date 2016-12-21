Do I like astroturf? No chance, says McDonald

Motherwell ace Scott McDonald is definitely not a fan of astroturf after suffering a heel injury during training.

The veteran forward was a doubt for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone but played manfully through the pain barrier.

“My heel’s not very good at the minute,” McDonald said.

“I got a bruised heel from good old astroturf, which I don’t like. Even more so now.

“It’s just one of those niggling ones that I can’t do much about.

“There’s nothing you can treat it with. I just need rest and there’s not a lot of that I can have at the minute.”

With the games coming thick and fast throughout December, Motherwell are in Scottish Premiership action again this Friday in a home game against Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm.

Bizarrely, the two teams have yet to complete a 90-minute match against each other this season after their first meeting at Pittodrie – originally scheduled for October – was rescheduled for last Tuesday night due to Aberdeen’s participation in a BetFred Cup semi-final. But the rearranged clash was then abandoned after just eight minutes following a floodlight failure.

McDonald added: “It’s always a good game against Aberdeen. They are great games them.

“It’s live on telly as well so there is lots to look forward to.

“There is a bit of needle there from previous years.

“Obviously Motherwell and Aberdeen have always been competitive and pushing – before last year and the year before – for second place.

“Hopefully this will be another good game.

“It’s one where we’re at home so we’ll be looking to take full points.”

Although Motherwell are eighth in the current league table just three points off the top six, they are also only two points ahead of bottom club Partick Thistle in a heavily congested middle and lower section.

McDonald said: “I think a lot of people are looking at it (the table) and going: ‘It’s important that we don’t get beat’.

“I think everyone’s got that mentality at the moment.”