Craig Brown thinks Billy Davies would be ideal choice as ’Well gaffer

Craig Brown rates Billy Davies as the ideal man to succeed Mark McGhee as Motherwell boss following McGhee’s sacking on Tuesday.

Former Scotland manager Brown – who bossed ’Well between 2009 and 2010 – worked with Davies at English sides Derby County and Preston North End. And he has backed the out of work 52-year-old for a second spell in the Fir Park hotseat.

“I think Billy Davies (previously Motherwell gaffer between 1993 and ’98) is the outstanding candidate to be their next manager,” said Brown (76), now an Aberdeen FC director.

“At Derby, Billy was manager and I was football consultant when we beat West Brom at Wembley in the 2007 Championship play-off final to reach the Premier League.

“Before that, Billy also took Preston to the play-off final.

“And Billy also had a very good record in his first spell as Motherwell manager.

“I think he is destined for at least the Championship in England and, if Rangers had wanted him, I think they would probably have gone for him already.

“So if I was on the Motherwell board, I would be contacting Billy. Motherwell is a fantastic football club and would be a super job for him, although he might have higher aspirations than that.”

Early bookies odds on the next Fir Park gaffer have Davies as a 12/1 outsider, with Owen Coyle the 2/1 favourite, interim boss Stephen Robinson at 3/1 and other names quoted including Alan Stubbs and Jim Duffy (both 8/1) and Steve Lomas (10/1).

Meanwhile, Brown said he was surprised to hear about McGhee’s sacking on Tuesday.

The last man to lead Scotland to a major tournament (the 1998 World Cup) added: “It surprised me because Mark was well regarded for his double spell at Motherwell.

“I was sitting next to Mark in the Pittodrie stand after he was sent off there the other week. Motherwell were poor in that game but I thought they were unlucky to lose 7-2. Everything that Aberdeen touched that night turned to gold.

“I’m a Motherwell fan and it was heartbreaking for me to see them losing like that.

“Aberdeen have deserved to beat other clubs so handsomely but just haven’t taken their chances.”