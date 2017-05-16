Clay hoping that tonight's the night Motherwell guarantee safety

Motherwell midfield ace Craig Clay is hoping the Steelmen will be officially safe from relegation come around 10pm this evening.

'Well - 1-0 victors at Hamilton Accies on Saturday - are 10th in the Scottish Premiership and three points ahead of Accies who occupy the second bottom relegation play-off spot with just two matches remaining.

So that means that a victory for Motherwell at Fir Park in tonight's penultimate league fixture against Kilmarnock will guarantee the Steelmen's safety if Hamilton lose or draw against Ross County in tonight's other top flight match in Dingwall.

"Obviously it would be nice if we went and got three points tonight and Hamilton didn't get a win," Clay said.

"That means it wouldn't go to the last game.

"But we said before the Hamilton game that we could go and win all three matches remaining.

"We just want to concentrate on the Kilmarnock game and go and get a big three points and you never know, we could be safe come 10 o'clock on Tuesday night."

Motherwell remain without injury victims Stephen McManus, Richard Tait and Stephen Pearson for the Killie match.

The Steelmen also have doubts over Elliott Frear, Stevie Hammell and David Ferguson, while the Ayrshire outfit are without injured striker Kris Boyd.