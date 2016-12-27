Carl McHugh set for ’Well return

Long term Motherwell crock Carl McHugh is set for a sensational return to first team action.

McHugh – out with delayed concussion since sustaining a horror head cut at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season – could feature in this week’s away league games against Inverness (Wednesday night) and Hamilton Accies (Saturday).

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee said: “Carl might be involved in the next two games. He is ready, even though he has not played games.

“Training wise he is in a good place. If we can get him involved in the next couple of games we will.

“Carl would be like a new signing. It is a fresh start.

“When you see him in training he is a really good footballer.

“He got injured because of the type of guy he is. You can’t curb that.

“I think he is going to be a big asset for us.”

The Fir Park gaffer said that Keith Lasley would likely miss the Inverness game due to a shoulder injury.

“These two games will define our season,” McGhee said.

“If we can remain unbeaten then I think we will look forward to January, February and the rest of the season in a really postive frame of mind thinking: ‘Let’s try and head for the top six’.

“If we don’t do that then we’ll need to roll up our sleeves and regard ourselves as being in a scrap.”

McGhee said that ’Well may bring in a couple of new faces during the January transfer window.