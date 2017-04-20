Campbell was delighted to score goal that got Motherwell out of the soup!

Motherwell goal hero Allan Campbell has been describing the unique feeling after scoring in last Saturday’s vital 4-2 home win over Inverness.

Allan (18) headed home ’Well’s fourth on 68 minutes after superb wing play by Scott McDonald, securing three points which lifted Motherwell up into 10th place and above the drop zone.

“To be honest I just went blank when the header went in,” said the Motherwell Academy product.

“I didn’t know what to do. I’m just delighted to get the goal.

“It pulled us away from Inverness and got us a cushion.

“I’m just glad we got the win in the end.

“It was a massive win today.

“Scotty’s brilliant. He talks you through the game so I’m glad he’s here.”

Campbell – whose only previous Motherwell first team start had come in the 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies on December 31 – said he had no qualms about being thrown in at the deep end again for the crucial clash against the Highlanders.

He added: “I’m not sure why I’ve not played for the first team in four months, it was just the gaffer and the personnel available.

“It’s been tough not being in the team but everybody around the stadium is always helpful.

“I just had to keep working hard and my chance would come and luckily today it came. I’ve always been ready, just waiting for my chance and hopefully today I showed the gaffer what I can do.

“I want to stay in the team until the end of the season.

“I want to keep the club away from the bottom and keep us where we should be, in the Premier League.”

Campbell and his Motherwell mates will have a blank Saturday this weekend due to the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals being played.

The Steelmen will return to Scottish Premiership action in another crucial clash on Saturday, April 29 against second bottom Dundee, 5-1 winners on their last visit to Fir Park in February.

“That game’s going to be massive,” Allan added.

“I would rather have a game this Saturday, but we just need to keep going mentally and train hard.

“We are just going to work the same, prepare the same way we do every week, go out on the Saturday and get a result.”