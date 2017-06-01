Burrows: gone are the days when Motherwell FC sell players on cheap

Motherwell supremo Alan Burrows has warned potential suitors for top scorer Louis Moult and centre half Ben Heneghan that ’Well won’t sell these key men on the cheap.

Rangers and English Championship outfits have been linked with summer moves for the pair.

But Burrows told Motherwell FC’s You Tube channel: “We need to ensure that we get true value for our players. We will not – and I say this categorically – have our pants pulled down by any club looking to try and get a player on the cheap here.

“We have done it before in the past, it’s been hugely frustrating for our supporters and me as I fan.

“If anybody wants any player who’s contracted to Motherwell, they’re going to have to come up with proper value.

“We sell a vision to players when they come here. We want them to understand that it is a partnership between them and the club.

“We will showcase them in a good league, in a good environment where they can develop their talent, become better players and the result will be an interest from bigger football clubs than Motherwell.

“Our model is bringing through youth players and signing players to sell them on.”