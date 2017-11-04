Brave second half fightback in vain for Motherwell as they are defeated 3-2 in Dingwall

Motherwell conceded more than two goals in a competitive game for only the second time this season when going down to a narrow 3-2 defeat to Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

The Steelmen remain fifth in the Scottish Premiership table in a game which saw them endure a nightmare first half to go 3-0 down before mounting a brave yet unproductive comeback to 3-2 by the end.

It was a remarkable match as there weren't many scoring chances despite the high goal tally.

The recalled Richard Tait produced a fine early run down the left for Motherwell and his fine cross was just missed by fellow returner Craig Tanner in the centre.

Motherwell then had the ball in the net on 13 minutes when Moult converted a Gael Bigirimana centre but the 'goal' was correctly disallowed for offside.

The Staggies had shown next to nothing in the opening stages but went ahead against the run of play just a minute later when a long ball into the box was well won in the air by captain Andrew Davies and Michael Gardyne clinically shot home the knockdown.

The goal was an early body blow for a 'Well side whose manager Stephen Robinson was watching from the main stand as he served a one match touchline ban.

But the away team nearly equalised on 19 minutes when Tanner's inswinging free-kick was headed off the top of the bar by Peter Hartley.

County took advantage of surviving this scare by going 2-0 up.

The usually dependable Cedric Kipre lost possession and the impressive Gardyne picked out Davis Keillor-Dunn with a superb pass and he emphatically shot past Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

If the 2-0 scoreline was harsh on a'well side who had largely bossed proceedings, things nearly got even worse on the half hour when Craig Curran headed over from point blank range after Keillor-Dunn's pass.

And it did get worse on 43 minutes when Gardyne shot home after Jim O'Brien's effort had been cleared off the line by Kipre.

Boss Robinson responded to Motherwell's nightmare first half by swapping Andy Rose and Charles Dunne for Ryan Bowman and Elliott Frear respectively.

And the changes worked within four minutes of the restart when Bowman headed in emphatically after brilliant work by Frear down the left.

Hartley was booked for a foul on Gardyne before Ross Draper shot wildly over for the hosts.

There then followed a very scrappy period of play with few scoring chances.before the Steelmen pulled it back to 3-2 with nine minutes remaining when Moult superbly headed in a wonderfully flighted cross by Cadden.

Cedric Kipre headed straight at County keeper Aaron McCarey late on after Hartley's flick and the Steelmen were beaten.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Bigirimana, Hartley, Cadden, McHugh, Moult, Rose (Bowman 45), Dunne (Frear 45), Kipré, Tanner (Petravicius 62).

Referee: Euan Anderson

Crowd: 4014