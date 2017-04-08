Boss Robbo gave 'Well players half-time rollicking

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson gave his players a verbal rollicking at half-time during Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle.

The Steelmen are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a damaging defeat in which they were poor in the opening 45 minutes and could easily have been more han one goal down.

“I was an angry man at half-time,” said 42-year-old Northern Irishman Robinson.

“The players realise the importance of this game, the importance of the situation we’re in.

“And it didn’t look to me today like some of them actually realised the impact of losing this game.

“So they were told in no uncertain terms. I asked for a reaction and they gave me a reaction second half.

“But you can’t start football matches like that. End of story.

“The first 30 minutes we lost the game.

“I thought we started brightly enough but as soon as they scored we didn’t win a second ball the whole 30 minutes.

“We didn’t put a pass together.

“We did dominate the second half. We dominated large parts of it and created chances but it was too little too late.”

Robinson said that his troops had learned from the midweek draw against Hamilton Accies, when he felt they’d played too many long balls after Accies were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

He added: “We actually got the ball wider further up the pitch before we delivered balls rather than putting balls constantly into the box. But as I said, that was too late.”

Robinson said he thought a second half ’Well header had beaten Partick keeper Cerny, who managed to produce a fantastic save.

“It was a great chance and you’ve got to take your opportunities,” he said.

“Even balls that were bouncing about in the box, you need that little bit of finesse in the final third.

“If truth be told, they had a couple of players that had a wee bit more quality than us in certain areas of the pitch.”

Robinson said that psychologically it wasn’t great having top scorer Louis Moult out injured.

But the ’Well gaffer said he was hopeful that Moult would be fit to face bottom club Inverness Caley this Saturday.