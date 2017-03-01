Baraclough: I know exactly what sacked McGhee is going through

Ian Baraclough has sympathy for what sacked Motherwell manager Mark McGhee is going through.

Baraclough had to cope with exactly the same thing when he was fired as ’Well gaffer in September 2015.

Baraclough, now Oldham Athletic assistant manager, said: “It’s not a nice time.

“Mark has much more experience of management than me. I’m sure he would have felt he could turn around the mini slump.

“They have been conceding a lot of goals and he’d have thought he could have rectified that.”

Motherwell’s board and owners the Well Society fired McGhee in the wake of a fans’ protest during and following the 5-1 loss to Dundee.

Baraclough added: “It becomes very difficult when fans do that as it stirs things up. That puts pressure on people – owners, directors and the board.

“But I don’t agree with everyone bowing down to what fans say.”

Baraclough thinks that interim ’Well boss Stephen Robinson – recently sacked as Oldham manager – will do well.

“The club is in capable hands with Robbo.

“I was working beside him until recently and we were dominating a lot of games but not getting results due to missed chances.”