After Easter Camp success, Motherwell FC hosts another kids football event this Thursday

A total of 126 youngsters aged five to 12 enjoyed an incredible time at Motherwell FC’s fortnight-long Easter Camp.

In addition to receiving expert coaching and playing games, the kids received free family tickets to see Motherwell’s first team take on Inverness Caley, met ’Well stars Keith Lasley and Craig Clay and got Match Attax stickers of Scottish Premiership stars.

The kids in full flow at Easter Camp (Pic by Alan Watson)

Dawn Middleton, general manager of organisers Motherwell FC Community Trust, said: “It was fantastic for us to get these youngsters through the door and then make them feel part of something. The camp was about co-operation, having fun and team building. It was about transferable life skills, not just football.”

The Trust is running a fun sports day of skills challenges, races and games at Fir Park Astro for kids aged five to 12 this Thursday, May 4, cost £10 for the day or £5 for the half day.

To book, visit https://www.motherwellfcct.co.uk/Event/trust-tournament-thursday

This youngster is about to launch a shot at goal (Pic by Alan Watson)