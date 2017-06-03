6ft 3'' English striker Fisher is big signing for Motherwell, who also add Bigirimana

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has wasted no time in dipping into the transfer market this summer by snapping up 6ft 3’ striker Alex Fisher and midfielder Gael Bigirimana on two-year deals.

Englishman Fisher has left relegated Inverness to join ’Well on a free transfer, while Burundi international Bigirimana was Player of the Year last season at English League Two outfit Coventry City.

Northern Irish gaffer Robinson told the club website: “We aren’t able to offer the best wages about, but what we did is sell a vision of what we want to do and the togetherness we want to bring to the football club.

“Alex’s stats in terms of how he finished the season, eight goals in nine games, speaks for itself.

“However, what impressed me very much was the different type of goals that he scored.

“He’s played in the Scottish Premiership, so is familiar with the league and will give us height and strength in attack.

“He is someone we identified early and did our homework on.

“I watched all of his games and he really impressed me.

“ I’ve also spoke to a number of people in the game about him and they couldn’t speak higher of him. He’s a great lad and will be a good addition to our dressing room.”

And on the capture of Bigirimana, the 42-year old said: “He’s another who we have had several attempts at recruiting; it’s a big, big coup for us to get Gael here.

“He brings a real composure to the midfield, something that perhaps we’ve missed, someone to dictate and run the game.

“He certainly provides that, but he also bring energy and a vast amount of experience at a good level for such a young guy.

“He’s showed a real hunger and desire to come and play with us and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Having lost no fewer than 11 players already this summer, these two signings are surely the first of many.