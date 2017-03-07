40 applications received for Motherwell manager’s job

The vacant Motherwell manager’s job has attracted around 40 applications – more than half of whom are foreigners.

The Motherwell Times understands that board members are meeting later today (Tuesday) to attempt to whittle the list of applicants down to five or six names, with the aim to begin interviews this week.

Interim manager Stephen Robinson is in the frame for the post after impressing directors with the way he led Motherwell to a 2-1 success at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Robinson is likely to remain in interim charge for the trip to Aberdeen this Saturday, although it is not impossible that a permanent appointment could be made before then.

Morton manager Jim Duffy is now the 5/4 bookies favourite to get the job vacated by Mark McGhee a week ago.

Other odds quoted by a leading firm on Tuesday morning were: Stephen Robinson 7/4, Owen Coyle 5/1, Billy Davies 8/1, Simo Valakari 14/1, Lee McCulloch 14/1, Barry Ferguson 16/1, John Collins 16/1, Steve Aitken 16/1, Alan Stubbs 16/1, Stephen Craigan 18/1, Keith Lasley 20/1, Henrik Larsson 20/1.