10-man ’Well snatch last gasp draw at Accies

Despite playing for more than an hour with only 10 men, Motherwell earned a dramatic last gasp 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

A cross from the left by Carl McHugh was headed in by Louis Moult for an equaliser which sent a fantastic away support of 2103 wild with delight in this hard fought Scottish Premiership derby.

Motherwell had the first chance early on and Moult - four goal hero the last time the teams met - sent over an excellent cross from the right which saw Scott McDonald’s header well stopped by keeper Gary Woods.

And the visitors almost hit the front when Lee Lucas’s long free-kick from the left touchline went all the way through to Craig Clay at the back post but his header was cleared off the line.

The game’s major talking point came on 29 minutes when Motherwell’s Lee Lucas was dismissed for going in high on Massimo Donati in the middle of the park. Although it looked reckless by Lucas, a red card seemed harsh.

From the resultant free-kick, Ali Crawford’s direct effort from distance was turned round the post by Craig Samson.

With the extra man advantage, it was Accies who had the bulk of the second half chances to kill off the game on a windy day at the Superseal Stadium.

But Motherwell came close to levelling when McDonald’s corner from the right was met with a McManus header which was cleared off the line.

But it was Accies who broke the deadlock on 54 minutes when Alex D’Acol headed home from point blank range after a cross from the right.

A skirmish in the far corner at the other end between McDonald and Accies sub Gramoz Kurtaj – McDonald later said he’d been poked in the eye – then saw both players booked.

McDonald had also wanted a penalty after his cross had appeared to strike the arm of an Accies defender.

Moult then headed straight at the keeper after a long free-kick into the box. And, after brilliant set-up play by McDonald, it was Moult whose low right footer was turned round the post by Woods.

Accies almost added to their tally when Crawford’s shot under pressure went just wide, before the same player had an effort cleared off the line by McManus.

‘Well kept battling and impressive youngster Alan Campbell shot wide after McDonald’s layoff.

With two minutes remaining, Accies’ Lennard Sowah had a drive deflceted inches over after a sweeping move.

Then it was time for that astonishing late twist when McHugh’s precise cross nodded in by Moult for a goal which keeps ’Well five points clear of Accies.