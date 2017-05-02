Late sickener for Thorniewood as they ship two last gasp goals to draw 3-3

Two goals in the last two minutes robbed Thorniewood of a deserved win in a rip roaring McBookie.com Central Division 1 match at Robertson Park on Saturday.

’Lang took an 11th minute lead when a long kick-out was headed on by John Gemmell to Dale Simeon who spun Chris Jackson and Andy Sinclair before firing home from eight yards.

But Thorniewood hit a 17th minute equaliser when a Damon Welsh 30 yarder was diverted into the bottom corner by the toe of Lee Pettigrew.

Sloppy home defending in the 23rd minute handed John Gemmell a chance but the big striker blazed over when in great position.

Thorniewood took a 39th minute lead when a Morgan ball was misjudged by ’Lang centre half Mark Bishop, allowing Parker time to dispatch past Stewart.

The second period began encouragingly for ’Wood with Law hitting over following an early corner.

The hosts missed a decent chance in the 72nd minute when a Parker corner was controlled before being put over from six yards by centre half Darren Ferguson.

Now well on top, ’Wood missed a third good chance when Bowie fired off the advancing Stewart from eight yards.

An error from Lang sub James Brown then allowed Bowie to play in Parker but once again there was no joy as his 12 yard strike was well saved by Stewart.

At last justice was done when Thorniewood finally got a third in the 86th minute.

Parker clipped to the back post for Bowie to side foot home from the edge of the six yard box.

With a minute left a hopeful flick on in the ’Wood box was headed into his own net by the unlucky Ferguson before in the second minute of stoppage time Cambuslang levelled with Gemmell getting his head onto a free-kick which had been defended naively and much too deeply by ‘Wood.

Saturday’s draw came three days after Thorniewood drew 2-2 at Larkhall Thistle in the league last Wednesday night.

‘Wood took an 11th minute lead when Keigan Parker stayed cool before firing under Thistle keeper David Thomson.

Larkhall equalised in the 18th minute when a corner from the right was met by the head of midfielder Ryan Innes and despite United attempts to clear the ball was deemed to have crossed the line.

Thorniewood regained the lead when a well struck Damon Welsh free-kick found the far corner with the aid of a home deflection.

A first half stoppage time equaliser was scored by Larkhall’s Niall Reynolds who latched onto a loose ball from a throw in to steer past the unsighted Derek Barnes.