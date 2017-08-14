John Brogan resigns as Lanark United gaffer to take over at Wishaw Juniors

Have your say

John Brogan’s near three-year reign as Lanark United manager is over after he resigned this week to take over at Lanarkshire rivals Wishaw Juniors.

Brogan – who first took the Lanark hotseat in September 2014 – oversaw his last game as United gaffer in Saturday’s 1-1 Central League Cup draw at local rivals Lesmahagow.

“It’s been getting more and more difficult to attract players to Lanark due to the geography,” the 63-year-old told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“A good opportunity has come up at Wishaw and they have a good squad of players.

“Maybe Lanark United can get somebody in to motivate their players better than me.

“I would like to thank Lanark United for everything.

“They are brilliant people.

“I loved my time at the club. They had a fund-raising quiz on Saturday night which I organised personally.”

Brogan expects Lanark to challenge for promotion from Central Division 2 this season, thanks to a squad including fine young talents like Peter O’Donnell and Ben Fraser.

And Brogan, whose distinguished playing career included him becoming St Johnstone’s all-time leading goalscorer, is taking over a Wishaw team which plies its trade one league higher than Lanark.

“Hopefully it is a club going places,” he added.

Brogan’s Lanark assistant Colin Mitchell is joining him at Wishaw.

And Lanark have put player/coach Paul Burns in interim charge ahead of the start of the new league season this Saturday, which will see the Moor Park club visit Vale of Clyde, kick-off 2pm.