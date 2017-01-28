Frame quits Thorniewood to take over at Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld United are set to appoint Andy Frame as their new manager in succession to George Shaw.

Frame quit Central First Division side Thorniewood United - along with assistant John-Paul McBride - after the Viewpark side's match against Benburb on Saturday, which Thorniewood lost 3-1.

A club statement confirmed that Frame and his team had resigned to take up the vacant position at Cumbernauld. The statement went on to thank them for their services to Thorniewood and wish them all the best.

Shaw only took over as Cumbernauld boss in September but was axed last week after a poor run of results culminating in last week's Scottish Junior Cup defeat at home to Luncarty.

Frame took over at Thorniewood in 2014 and during his time at Robertson Park guided their club to their first trophy in 50 years when they won the Central League Cup with a penalty shoot out win over Blantyre Vics.