Football legend Iain Munro inducted into uni sports hall of fame

Football legend Iain Munro has spoken of his delight at being inducted into Strathclyde University Sports Hall of Fame.

Uddingston-born Munro (65) received the recognition on Saturday night after a remarkable career which saw him star for Rangers and manage several clubs including Hamilton Accies.

Iain emigrated to America with his wife Linda several years ago and has been passing on his expert knowledge to youngsters in his role as a director at YSC Sports in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

“The award was a surprise to me,” Iain said.

“It is always nice to receive something like that, especially when there are so many great people doing great work.

“I got the award for services to Scottish football, which is a great honour.”

Munro, an ex-Uddingston Grammar pupil who is a qualified PE teacher, also played at left back or in midfield for St Mirren, Stoke City, Hibs and Dundee United during a distinguished playing career which ran between 1969 and 1986.

He also played seven times for Scotland as well as managing Dunfermline, Dundee, St Mirren and Raith Rovers.

But, with high profile gaffers like Leicester’s Claudio Ranieri and Motherwell’s Mark McGhee having lost their jobs in the past few days, Munro reckons that the pressure on managers is now at an all-time high.

He said: “The pressure has gone up a notch since my day. It’s more difficult now because fans don’t have any patience.

“People want instant success, be it for players or managers.

“I couldn’t believe what happened to Ranieri so soon after winning the league.

“And Mark McGhee was latterly getting abuse from both Motherwell and Aberdeen fans.

“I watched Motherwell as a boy and back in those days the press weren’t interested in writing about the manager Bobby Ancell. The stories were all on the players like St John, Hunter and Quinn.”