Fans welcome to attend charity match in memory of Viewpark man Mark Wallace

Viewpark’s Robertson Park, home of Thorniewood United, is the venue this Sunday, April 16, for a charity match in memory of Viewpark man Mark Wallace.

Mark died of leukaemia aged 37 last October and all proceeds raised from the game in his memory – which kicks off at 2pm – will go to the Beatson Cancer Charity.

A 1991/’92 side comprising Mark’s old Uddingston Grammar classmates who won that year’s Scottish Schools Shield will take on a select team of family and friends, with entry £5 for adults and £2.50 for kids.

Mark, who had once played for the Hamilton Accies youth team, eventually had to quit the game due to a knee injury.

To pledge a donation, please do so at https://www.beatsontributefund.org/fund/Sparky%20Boy%20Fund