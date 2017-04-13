Search

Fans welcome to attend charity match in memory of Viewpark man Mark Wallace

Mark (back row, directly right of lollipop man) is pictured with his Uddingston Grammar classmates after winning the 1992 Scottish Schools Shield

Viewpark’s Robertson Park, home of Thorniewood United, is the venue this Sunday, April 16, for a charity match in memory of Viewpark man Mark Wallace.

Mark died of leukaemia aged 37 last October and all proceeds raised from the game in his memory – which kicks off at 2pm – will go to the Beatson Cancer Charity.

A 1991/’92 side comprising Mark’s old Uddingston Grammar classmates who won that year’s Scottish Schools Shield will take on a select team of family and friends, with entry £5 for adults and £2.50 for kids.

Mark, who had once played for the Hamilton Accies youth team, eventually had to quit the game due to a knee injury.

To pledge a donation, please do so at https://www.beatsontributefund.org/fund/Sparky%20Boy%20Fund