Ellis Plummer joins the Steelmen

Motherwell have signed defender Ellis Plummer on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has spent the last eleven years at the Englsih Premiership club Manchester City and became a free agent when he left the Etihad earlier this year.

His time at City included loan spells with Oldham Athletic in 2013 and St Mirren, where he made his Saints debut at Fir Park against ‘Well, in 2014-15. He was restricted to just seven appearances for St Mirren due to injuries.

Plummer, who can also play at left-back, will compete with the likes of Ben Heneghan, Cedric Kipre, Stephen McManus and Charles Dunne for a starting spot at the Steelmen. He will wear the number 14 shirt this season.

He said: “I’m delighted. I was desperate for a new challenge and I think this is the perfect place for me.

“I had a taste of Scottish football from my time at St Mirren and I really enjoyed it. It’s very competitive but I think that suits me.”

Stephen Robinson, Motherwell boss, added: “I think Ellis will definitely add to our squad. He can play in a number of different positions: left back, left centre back or holding midfield.

“He is a boy with a massive point to prove. There were very high hopes for him when he was younger, but he has had a few injury problems and we are picking up and hoping to give him a platform to get back to where he was.”