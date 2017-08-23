Come along to Fir Park for MFC Podcast football shirt drive this Sunday!

The MFC Podcast will be hosting a football shirt drive at Fir Park’s Centenary Suite this Sunday, August 27, between 10am and 1pm.

The event is free to attend and the MFC Podcast promise some special guests and activities for all the family, so get along to Fir Park and pick up a bargain shirt, with shirts available for just a donation.

The aim of the shirt drive is to ensure these shirts don’t go to waste while raising money for the podcast’s ‘Off-Air 3’ publication where all proceeds will be donated to the ‘Well Society’.

Donated shirts do not need to be Motherwell shirts, all that is asked is that the shirts are washed before donation.

On the day you will also be able to place your vote as Motherwell fans decide on the club’s 25 greatest post-war players, as well as being able to pre-order your copy of the book in which the results of the vote will be revealed.

On Thursday and Friday evening the podcast team will be at Fir Park to accept donations of football shirts between 6-8pm and again before and after the Motherwell v Hearts game this Saturday, August 26.