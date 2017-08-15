Colville Park just one game away from first round proper of William Hill Scottish Cup

Have your say

Colville Park AFC rattled in seven goals to reach the second preliminary round of the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Motherwell team’s 7-0 romp at East of Scotland outfit Burntisland Shipyard AFC saw the Fife hosts guilty of some sloppy defending.

The visitors were ahead as early as the second minute when McLaughlin rose unchallenged to head home from close range.

Dale Coulter saw his effort from the edge of the box held by the keeper before Colville Park doubled their lead.

A corner was driven low into the box and McLaughlin first timed the ball into the corner of the net with the home defence posted missing.

Two nil up at half-time, reigning Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park went further in front from a Chrissy Craig penalty after keeper Lambie had rushed from his goal and committed a foul.

Murray scored a fourth in the 64th minute before Craig converted another penalty in the 78th minute after another foul in the area.

Miller got the sixth goal in the 84th minute and Alex Clearie added number seven.

Colville Park AFC match secretary Andy Williamson said: “Winning was a relief as much as anything else.

“We got through more comfortably than we ever expected to.

“Scoring early doors in both the first and second halves gave us a cushion to move on.”

Colville Park will contest the second preliminary round of the competition at home to Preston Athletic on Saturday, September 2.

The match will give the Motherwell side – who lost 1-0 to Girvan Juniors at the same stage last season – the chance to reach the first round proper with a victory.

“We have had Preston watched and think they will present a more stern test than Burntisland,” Andy added.

“It will be great if we can make history by making the first round proper.

“The Highland League teams enter the tournament at that stage. But we need to prepare for Preston and take it from there.”