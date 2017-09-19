Colville Park AFC want to keep making William Hill Scottish Cup history

The players and management of Motherwell outfit Colville Park AFC will try and make history once again this Saturday.

Colville will take on Lowland League Cumbernauld Colts in the first round proper of the William Hill Scottish Cup, the only time in the Motherwell club’s history that they have reached this stage of world football’s second oldest domestic cup competition.

Colville, who beat Burntisland Shipyard (above) and Preston Athletic in the two preliminary rounds, will start massive underdogs against Colts at New Tinto Park in Govan, with the game kicking off at 3pm.