Colville Park AFC potentially just three rounds away from facing Rangers or Celtic!

The players and management of Motherwell outfit Colville Park AFC are celebrating making history by reaching the first round proper of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Saturday’s sensational 5-0 win over Preston Athletic in the second preliminary round at Benburb Juniors ground earned the club their first round spot and potentially takes them just three rounds away from being drawn against Old Firm giants Celtic or Rangers!

Colville Park AFC secretary Andy Williamson said: “This is the biggest result in the club’s history, even although we’ve won the Scottish Amateur Cup for the past two seasons.

“We are all absolutely delighted.

“This achievement just means so much in the sense that we are taking it to a different level.

“The game against Preston went a bit easier than we had anticipated.

“We were in control from the start and our keeper David Tait didn’t really have a save to make.

“That was surprising, as Preston have a pedigree of previously playing in the first round proper of the Scottish Cup on several occasions.

“We’re the first amateur team to qualify for this stage of the tournament apart from Queen’s Park and Glasgow University.

“In Queen’s Park’s case, they are a totally different level to us because they play in a senior league.”

Saturday’s comfortable win over Preston was achieved thanks to goals by Chrissy Craig (2), Liam Cusack (2) and Alex Clearie.

And Colville Park have now landed another ‘home’ draw against Cumbernauld Colts at Benburb in the tournament’s first round proper on Saturday, September 23.

Andy said: “We play at Benburb as our usual ground at Dalziel is not up to the specifications required for the competition.

“We will have Cumbernauld Colts watched over the next couple of weeks.

“From what we can gather they are a young side who have added players from the junior and senior ranks.

“Their players are younger than us, so on that basis our guys could be chasing paper on a windy day!

“Cumbernauld will be favourites as they are playing in the Lowland League, at a higher level than us.”