Colville Park AFC march on again in William Hill Scottish Cup after galloping past Cumbernauld Colts!

Motherwell underdogs Colville Park AFC produced the best result in the club’s history on Saturday to reach the second round proper of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Colville sensationally defeated Lowland League outfit Cumbernauld Colts 2-1 at the Motherwell side’s ‘home’ cup venue of New Tinto Park in Govan, to book an away tie at League Two high flyers Peterhead on Saturday, October 14 in round two of the world’s second oldest cup competition.

“We are all really chuffed,” said Colville Park AFC secretary Andy Williamson.

“The players all did extremely well on Saturday.

“But we could hardly face a tougher task than Peterhead in the next round. They are currently second in League 2 of the Scottish senior league and it’s a three-and-a-half hour trip of around 190 miles to get there.

“Peterhead are a tough side who beat Hearts in the League Cup, so they are playing on a different level to us entirely. They are going great guns, with guys who have experience of playing in England, and they are well coached by Jim McInally.

“I think we have no chance against Peterhead. I would expect them to be far superior.

“But I have said that in the three previous rounds of the competition, so who knows?”

The other wins Andy refers to are Colville’s triumphs over Burntisland Shipyard (7-0) and Preston Athletic (5-0) in two preliminary rounds prior to facing Cumbernauld Colts.

Saturday’s latest test saw Colville – winners of the Scottish Amateur Cup in each of the past two seasons – take an early lead when Chrissy Craig converted a penalty after a Colts foul.

And the Motherwell team doubled their lead when Liam Cusack cut through the Colts defence and fired a wonderful finish into the top corner.

Although Cumbernauld pulled one back in the 17th minute, when Sean Brown fired in from 10 yards, Colville defended resolutely in the remainder of the match to book their trip to Peterhead.

Andy added: “Although Colts had players missing through injury on Saturday, we were only able to fill five of the seven subs’ spots.

“Who knows what the final score would have been if we had been at full strength!”

Peterhead have been warned...