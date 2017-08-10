Colville Park AFC in senior Scottish Cup action

Have your say

Reigning Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park AFC will this Saturday attempt to make progress in the senior William Hill Scottish Cup.

The Motherwell team are away to Burntisland Shipyard, kick-off 3pm, with the prize for the winners being a home tie against Preston Athletic on Saturday, September 2.

Colville Park AFC secretary Andy Williamson said: “Burntisland play in the East of Scotland League which is a higher level than us, but hopefully we can do the business.

“Burntisland also have much more experience of playing in the senior Scottish Cup than us.

“Their history means they always get entry into it.”

Colville Park warmed up for the tie by drawing 2-2 at Southside in their opening Central AFL Premier Division match of the season last Saturday.

Two goals by Chrissy Craig earned the Motherwell team a deserved point.

This is Colville Park’s second consecutive campaign in the senior Scottish Cup.

Last term, they beat Edusport after a replay before losing 1-0 at Girvan.