Colville Park AFC bid to cause William Hill Scottish Cup sensation at Peterhead

William Hill Scottish Cup shock troops Colville Park AFC go for their biggest scalp yet this Saturday at League 2 high flyers Peterhead.

The Motherwell minnows, who shocked Cumbernauld Colts in the last round, should face a different test entirely this time against a team of experienced professionals managed by ex-Dundee United star Jim McInally.

Colville Park AFC secretary Andy Williamson said: “We are very much the massive underdogs in anyone’s book, simply because Peterhead are playing at a much higher level.

“That is not to say we have given up all hope.

“But us winning the match would be in the same magnitude of Hereford United beating Newcastle in the 1972 FA Cup or Scotland qualifying for the World Cup.

“It is not impossible we can win, but it is highly, highly unlikely.

“We are intent on putting on a good show and are not going there to play dead.

“We are going to give it our damnest.

“But Peterhead’s background and experience is totally different to ours.

“We are an amateur side who will be up against guys who have played professionally for years.”

Colville Park, who also stunned Burntisland Shipyard and Preston Athletic in the preliminary rounds, will at least be able to call on the experience of midfielder Liam Cusack for the second round Scottish Cup tie at Balmoor Stadium.

Cusack, who has scored some vital goals for Colville, played in the pro ranks for Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath, Clyde and Dumbarton earlier in his career.

Despite the fact that Colville Park manager Michael Kennedy has led his side to victory in the Scottish Amateur Cup in each of the past two seasons, Andy said that simply beating Peterhead in this one off match would surpass those triumphs.

“Winning this tie would top everything,” Andy said.

“It is amazing the interest our cup run has created in amateur football circles.

“We have had good wishes from most other amateur clubs and are grateful for their support.”

Colville Park warmed up for Peterhead by winning 4-2 at Possil YM in an Amateur League Cup quarter-final last weekend.