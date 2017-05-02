Celebrity fan Tam Cowan will cheer on Braidhurst High in Scottish Schools final at Hampden

Ex-pupil Tam Cowan will cheer on the under-18 footballers representing Motherwell school Braidhurst High in Thursday's Scottish Schools Cup final against Eastwood High at Hampden.

Braidhurst High co-managers Fraser Lawson (janitor) and Peter Brandon (social subjects teacher) can't wait to lead the time out at Scotland's national stadium.

"What an honour it is to play this match at Hampden," Fraser (46) said.

"Peter and I are very excited.

"To have representing your school in a Scottish Cup final at Hampden on your CV is phenomenal.

"The kids are buzzing and they're raring to go.

"The commitment these players have shown throughout the season is second to none and this game can't come quickly enough.

"We have a supporters bus running from the school, with all the parents and 50 to 60 kids going to the game.

"Ex-pupil Tam Cowan will be there. I'm not old enough to have been the janny when Tam was a pupil here!"

Braidhurst High have won seven rounds to reach the final, including a nailbiting penalty shoot-out success over St Modan's High from Stirling in the semi-final after a 1-1 draw at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium.

Braidhurst goalkeeper Adam Sinnett saved two spot kicks in that last four triumph, and the school dux has been a star throughout a run in which he's saved an impressive total of six penalties in three shootouts.

Other notables for the Motherwell school include skilful midfielder Lewis Gamble and 16-year-old forward Jamie Semple.

This Thursday's match kicks off at 7pm.